Weekend Events: September 1-3

Maria Cruz, WFAA 9:42 AM. CDT September 01, 2017

Check out what's happening this weekend in North Texas:

Star Wars Force Friday II: Find the Force

  • Friday, September 1, 2017 through Sunday, September 3, 2017
  • All you need to participate is the Star Wars App
  • Once downloaded, head over to the North Park Mall in Dallas nd Find the Force!
  • See how it works here

Fort Worth Fringe Fest

  • Friday, September 1, 2017: 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 2, 2017: 11 a.m.
  • You can buy an all festival pass or tickets to individual performances here

Red Bull Cliff Diving

  • Saturday, September 2, 2017: 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 3, 2017: 11 a.m.
  • Free admission
  • This event will take place at a remote location and there will be no on-land available during the event
  • Viewing is allowed via water only and all spectators must have a watercraft
  • You can read more about where to watch here

Miss Black America Coed Pageant

  • Saturday, September 2, 2017: 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 3, 2017: 3 p.m.
  • You can buy tickets here

Riverfront Jazz Festival

  • Friday, September 1, 2017 through Sunday, September 3, 2017
  • You can buy tickets here

Blues and Jazz Festival

  • Sunday, September 3, 2017: 5 p.m.
  • You can buy tickets here

First Arab Texas Festival

  • Sunday, September 3, 2017: 1 p.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


