Weekend events: October 27-29

Maria Cruz, WFAA 10:36 AM. CDT October 27, 2017

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out some fun weekend events happening in our area:

Free Fletcher’s Corny Dogs

  • Friday, October 27, 2017: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Chevy has partnered with Fletcher’s to give away Corny Dogs in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Chevrolet trucks
  • This event will take place at the Main Street Garden in downtown Dallas (1902 Main St)

The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden

  • Friday, October 27, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 29, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Guests are invited to participate in a spooky maze tour, a Halloween-themed lab, glowing programs, and more
  • Tickets start at $10, you can buy them here

Poochfest

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Bring the whole family, including four-legged members, to this free and fun event
  • Activities will include a mini pet parade, pet contests, music, food trucks, and more
  • Low-cost vaccines will be available for pets, provided by Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), from 10 a.m. to noon
  • Admission is free ($5 to enter canine contests)

Muckfest® MS – 5K Mud Run

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Participants only need a pair of sneakers to take part in this obstacle-filled fun mud run
  • Registration is $105 plus a processing fee
  • Online registration is closed
  • Those wanting to participate, who did not register online, can register on-site before 10 a.m. the day of the event

Identity Theft Expo

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • This expo will be hosted by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department
  • The focus of this event will be to help clear the names of those who have been victims of identity theft
  • The expo is free, but registration is required

National Drug Take-Back Event

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Police departments across the country are participating in the national Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take-Back event
  • This will be an opportunity to the community to safely dispose of all unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs
  • This is a free event, those participating can remain anonymous
  • Check with your local police department about participation or for more information
  • Items that are accepted:
    • Prescriptions
    • Over the counter pills
    • Liquid medications
    • Inhalers
    • Vitamins
    • Pet medicine
  • Items that are not accepted:
    • Needles and sharps
    • Mercury (thermometers)
    • Chemotherapy/radioactive substances
    • Oxygen containers
    • Pressurized containers
    • Illicit drugs
  • Before you arrive:
    • Leave medications in original containers
    • Remove or black out personal identifying information from label

Family Fun Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 29, 2017: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Celebrate Halloween a few days early by going trick-or-treating throughout the garden
  • Bring the whole family to enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, pumpkin houses, and more!
  • This year’s theme is “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”
  • This event is free with paid admission to the Dallas Arboretum
  • Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag

Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • The Collin County is invited to come together and honor 20 local veterans for their wartime sacrifices and community involvement
  • This year’s keynote speaker will be Navy SEAL Ryan "Birdman" Parrott
  • The event will take place at the Collin College Spring Creek Campus John Anthony Theater (2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano)

Korean Festival

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10:30a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • This festival will highlight Korean culture
  • There will be art displays, food, entertainment, and cultural and kpop performances
  • Admission is free

Boo at the Zoo

  • Saturday, October 27, 2017: 10:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 28, 2017: 10:30 a.m.
  • Monday, October 29, 2017: 10:30 a.m.
  • Bring the whole family to enjoy treat stations, animal shows, carnival games, a pumpkin patch and more
  • Tickers for this event are included with regular admission to the Fort Worth Zoo

Day of the Dead Festival

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • This yearly tradition celebrates those loved ones who have passed away
  • This family-friendly event will feature music, sugar skulls, face painting, and more
  • Admission is free

43rd Annual Harambee Festival

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • This African American cultural event was created to provide a safe alternative for children to celebrate Halloween
  • The festival will include local vendors, educational games, African drumming, live entertainment, and more
  • Free snacks and drinks will be provided for children
  • This year’s theme is “Remember the past to secure the future”
  • Admission is free

Lowest Greenville’s 4th Annual Trick-or-Treating

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m.
  • The whole family is invited to take part in this fun event
  • Children can trick-or-treat between the different establishments and enjoy free candy, even a special Halloween pizza
  • Participating businesses include:
    • 504 Bar & Grill
    • Blind Butcher
    • Company Café
    • Crisp Salad Co.
    • Good Records
    • Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
    • Haymaker
    • HG Sply Co.
    • The Libertine
    • Toasted

Candyland at Fellowship Church

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 29, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Fellowship Church invites the whole family to this free event
  • Children can wear their favorite costumes and will receive free candy
  • There will be a special message by Pastor Ed Young
  • Check out the different locations here

Avenge Kids’ Cancer

  • Saturday, October 28, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • This fundraising event will benefit Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer® 
  • Guests will enjoy music, balloon artists, cartoon characters, stilt walkers, and more

