Weekend events: October 27-29

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out some fun weekend events happening in our area:
Free Fletcher’s Corny Dogs
- Friday, October 27, 2017: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Chevy has partnered with Fletcher’s to give away Corny Dogs in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Chevrolet trucks
- This event will take place at the Main Street Garden in downtown Dallas (1902 Main St)
The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden
- Friday, October 27, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, October 29, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Guests are invited to participate in a spooky maze tour, a Halloween-themed lab, glowing programs, and more
- Tickets start at $10, you can buy them here
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bring the whole family, including four-legged members, to this free and fun event
- Activities will include a mini pet parade, pet contests, music, food trucks, and more
- Low-cost vaccines will be available for pets, provided by Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), from 10 a.m. to noon
- Admission is free ($5 to enter canine contests)
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Participants only need a pair of sneakers to take part in this obstacle-filled fun mud run
- Registration is $105 plus a processing fee
- Online registration is closed
- Those wanting to participate, who did not register online, can register on-site before 10 a.m. the day of the event
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 9 a.m.
- This expo will be hosted by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department
- The focus of this event will be to help clear the names of those who have been victims of identity theft
- The expo is free, but registration is required
National Drug Take-Back Event
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Police departments across the country are participating in the national Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take-Back event
- This will be an opportunity to the community to safely dispose of all unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs
- This is a free event, those participating can remain anonymous
- Check with your local police department about participation or for more information
-
Items that are accepted:
- Prescriptions
- Over the counter pills
- Liquid medications
- Inhalers
- Vitamins
- Pet medicine
-
Items that are not accepted:
- Needles and sharps
- Mercury (thermometers)
- Chemotherapy/radioactive substances
- Oxygen containers
- Pressurized containers
- Illicit drugs
-
Before you arrive:
- Leave medications in original containers
- Remove or black out personal identifying information from label
Family Fun Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, October 29, 2017: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Celebrate Halloween a few days early by going trick-or-treating throughout the garden
- Bring the whole family to enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, pumpkin houses, and more!
- This year’s theme is “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”
- This event is free with paid admission to the Dallas Arboretum
- Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag
Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m.
- The Collin County is invited to come together and honor 20 local veterans for their wartime sacrifices and community involvement
- This year’s keynote speaker will be Navy SEAL Ryan "Birdman" Parrott
- The event will take place at the Collin College Spring Creek Campus John Anthony Theater (2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano)
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10:30a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- This festival will highlight Korean culture
- There will be art displays, food, entertainment, and cultural and kpop performances
- Admission is free
- Saturday, October 27, 2017: 10:30 a.m.
- Sunday, October 28, 2017: 10:30 a.m.
- Monday, October 29, 2017: 10:30 a.m.
- Bring the whole family to enjoy treat stations, animal shows, carnival games, a pumpkin patch and more
- Tickers for this event are included with regular admission to the Fort Worth Zoo
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This yearly tradition celebrates those loved ones who have passed away
- This family-friendly event will feature music, sugar skulls, face painting, and more
- Admission is free
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- This African American cultural event was created to provide a safe alternative for children to celebrate Halloween
- The festival will include local vendors, educational games, African drumming, live entertainment, and more
- Free snacks and drinks will be provided for children
- This year’s theme is “Remember the past to secure the future”
- Admission is free
Lowest Greenville’s 4th Annual Trick-or-Treating
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m.
- The whole family is invited to take part in this fun event
- Children can trick-or-treat between the different establishments and enjoy free candy, even a special Halloween pizza
-
Participating businesses include:
- 504 Bar & Grill
- Blind Butcher
- Company Café
- Crisp Salad Co.
- Good Records
- Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
- Haymaker
- HG Sply Co.
- The Libertine
- Toasted
Candyland at Fellowship Church
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 5 p.m.
- Sunday, October 29, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Fellowship Church invites the whole family to this free event
- Children can wear their favorite costumes and will receive free candy
- There will be a special message by Pastor Ed Young
- Check out the different locations here
- Saturday, October 28, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- This fundraising event will benefit Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer®
- Guests will enjoy music, balloon artists, cartoon characters, stilt walkers, and more
