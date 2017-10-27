Weekend events: October 27-29

(YesterLand Farm)

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out some fun weekend events happening in our area:

Free Fletcher’s Corny Dogs

Friday, October 27, 2017: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chevy has partnered with Fletcher’s to give away Corny Dogs in celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Chevrolet trucks

This event will take place at the Main Street Garden in downtown Dallas (1902 Main St)

The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden

Friday, October 27, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests are invited to participate in a spooky maze tour, a Halloween-themed lab, glowing programs, and more

Tickets start at $10, you can buy them here

Poochfest

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring the whole family, including four-legged members, to this free and fun event

Activities will include a mini pet parade, pet contests, music, food trucks, and more

Low-cost vaccines will be available for pets, provided by Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), from 10 a.m. to noon

Admission is free ($5 to enter canine contests)

Muckfest® MS – 5K Mud Run

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 9 a.m.

Participants only need a pair of sneakers to take part in this obstacle-filled fun mud run

Registration is $105 plus a processing fee

Online registration is closed

Those wanting to participate, who did not register online, can register on-site before 10 a.m. the day of the event

Identity Theft Expo

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 9 a.m.

This expo will be hosted by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

The focus of this event will be to help clear the names of those who have been victims of identity theft

The expo is free, but registration is required

National Drug Take-Back Event

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Police departments across the country are participating in the national Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take-Back event

This will be an opportunity to the community to safely dispose of all unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs

This is a free event, those participating can remain anonymous

Check with your local police department about participation or for more information

Items that are accepted: Prescriptions Over the counter pills Liquid medications Inhalers Vitamins Pet medicine

Items that are not accepted: Needles and sharps Mercury (thermometers) Chemotherapy/radioactive substances Oxygen containers Pressurized containers Illicit drugs

Before you arrive: Leave medications in original containers Remove or black out personal identifying information from label



Family Fun Weekend at the Dallas Arboretum

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2017: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween a few days early by going trick-or-treating throughout the garden

Bring the whole family to enjoy face painting, a petting zoo, pumpkin houses, and more!

This year’s theme is “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”

This event is free with paid admission to the Dallas Arboretum

Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag

Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10 a.m.

The Collin County is invited to come together and honor 20 local veterans for their wartime sacrifices and community involvement

This year’s keynote speaker will be Navy SEAL Ryan "Birdman" Parrott

The event will take place at the Collin College Spring Creek Campus John Anthony Theater (2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano)

Korean Festival

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 10:30a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This festival will highlight Korean culture

There will be art displays, food, entertainment, and cultural and kpop performances

Admission is free

Boo at the Zoo

Saturday, October 27, 2017: 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 28, 2017: 10:30 a.m.

Monday, October 29, 2017: 10:30 a.m.

Bring the whole family to enjoy treat stations, animal shows, carnival games, a pumpkin patch and more

Tickers for this event are included with regular admission to the Fort Worth Zoo

Day of the Dead Festival

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This yearly tradition celebrates those loved ones who have passed away

This family-friendly event will feature music, sugar skulls, face painting, and more

Admission is free

43rd Annual Harambee Festival

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This African American cultural event was created to provide a safe alternative for children to celebrate Halloween

The festival will include local vendors, educational games, African drumming, live entertainment, and more

Free snacks and drinks will be provided for children

This year’s theme is “Remember the past to secure the future”

Admission is free

Lowest Greenville’s 4th Annual Trick-or-Treating

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 11 a.m.

The whole family is invited to take part in this fun event

Children can trick-or-treat between the different establishments and enjoy free candy, even a special Halloween pizza

Participating businesses include: 504 Bar & Grill Blind Butcher Company Café Crisp Salad Co. Good Records Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Haymaker HG Sply Co. The Libertine Toasted



Candyland at Fellowship Church

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 29, 2017: 10 a.m.

Fellowship Church invites the whole family to this free event

Children can wear their favorite costumes and will receive free candy

There will be a special message by Pastor Ed Young

Check out the different locations here

Avenge Kids’ Cancer

Saturday, October 28, 2017: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This fundraising event will benefit Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer®

Guests will enjoy music, balloon artists, cartoon characters, stilt walkers, and more

© 2017 WFAA-TV