Weekend Events: November 3-5

Check out our list of events happening this weekend in North Texas:

Susan G. Komen® 3-Day

Thursday, November 2, 2017 through Saturday, November 4, 2017

This 3-day, 60-mile walk aims to create awareness and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer

The Bold Goal, announced in 2016, is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. in the next decade

State of Texas Arbor Day Celebration

Friday, November 3, 2017: 10 a.m.

This event will feature a ceremony, tree plantings, free tree adoptions, student performers from Grand Prairie ISD, and more!

Check out the event’s program here

Fort Worth’s ThinkGeek Grand Opening

Friday, November 3, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests are invited to celebrate all things geek culture!

There will be a cosplay contest at 10:30 a.m. and raffles every 15 minutes

Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade**

Friday, November 3, 2017: 2 p.m.

Houston earned history!

Mayor Sylvester Turner invites you to join him for this parade, which celebrates the team’s history 2017 World Series win

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Houston Astros gear, and are being asked to bring plenty of water

Check the Facebook event page for the latest updates on the parade

**Not in the Dallas area

Hometown Hall of Famer Ceremony

Friday, November 3, 2017: 5 p.m.

This national program honors the roots of the greatest heroes of football

This is the first time in the history of the program that an entire region is being honored

The entire Cowboys staff will be on attendance, and there will be performances by the marching bands and cheerleaders of the Frisco ISD schools

The ceremony is free and open to the public

Dallas Bike Day

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 6 a.m.

Online registration is now closed; late registration can be done in-person through November 3 rd (mandatory)

(mandatory) This 20-mile bike course allows the bicyclists to venture around the city by bike, with no cars

North Dallas Toy Show

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This kid-friendly event will feature over 80 tables of fun for the entire family

Admission is $2 (children under 12 receive free admission)

Moving Day Walk

Saturday, November 4, 2017: Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. / Walk starts at 10 a.m.

Hosted by Parkinson’s Foundation, this annual walk aims to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease

This event will feature a family-friendly walk course, a kid’s area, yoga, dance, and more activities proven to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

GCLI Community Workshop

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 9 a.m.

This free, educational program aims to serve women who have been victims of domestic violence or sexual harassment by teaching them how to protect themselves

Murphy’s 7th Annual Arbor Day

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 9 a.m. to noon / Check-in will start at 9:45 a.m.

This yearly tree-planting event is a tradition for many families and organizations

Participants are encouraged to bring their own shovels, spades, work gloves, and sturdy work clothes

Lunch will be served after the event, provided by In-N-Out Burger

Volunteers are still needed, and may register here

Dallas Police Department’s “Chief on the Beat”

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be the Dallas Police Department’s last crime prevention and health fair of the year

There will be free food, free health screenings, a job fair, and more!

The Dallas Police K-9 Team, Dive Team, and Dallas Fire and Rescue will also be on-site

Teen Driver Safety Fair

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This educational event will be hosted by the City of Irving and AAA Texas

Attendees can benefit from guest speakers, interactive exhibits, and take-home resources to help in the process of learning to drive

Light refreshments will be served

This event is free and open to the public

500th Anniversary of the Reformation

Saturday, November 4, 2017: 7:30 p.m. (Tickets can be found here)

Sunday, November 5, 2017: 7:30 p.m. (Tickets can be found here)

This celebration will feature the Wind Symphony and Kapelle choir from Concordia University Chicago, and mass adult choir from the DFW area

Proceeds will benefit future church musicians and missions in North Texas

© 2017 WFAA-TV