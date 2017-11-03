Weekend Events: November 3-5

Check out our list of events happening this weekend in North Texas:
- Thursday, November 2, 2017 through Saturday, November 4, 2017
- This 3-day, 60-mile walk aims to create awareness and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer
- The Bold Goal, announced in 2016, is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. in the next decade
State of Texas Arbor Day Celebration
- Friday, November 3, 2017: 10 a.m.
- This event will feature a ceremony, tree plantings, free tree adoptions, student performers from Grand Prairie ISD, and more!
- Check out the event’s program here
Fort Worth’s ThinkGeek Grand Opening
- Friday, November 3, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Guests are invited to celebrate all things geek culture!
- There will be a cosplay contest at 10:30 a.m. and raffles every 15 minutes
Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade**
- Friday, November 3, 2017: 2 p.m.
- Houston earned history!
- Mayor Sylvester Turner invites you to join him for this parade, which celebrates the team’s history 2017 World Series win
- Attendees are encouraged to wear their Houston Astros gear, and are being asked to bring plenty of water
- Check the Facebook event page for the latest updates on the parade
- **Not in the Dallas area
Hometown Hall of Famer Ceremony
- Friday, November 3, 2017: 5 p.m.
- This national program honors the roots of the greatest heroes of football
- This is the first time in the history of the program that an entire region is being honored
- The entire Cowboys staff will be on attendance, and there will be performances by the marching bands and cheerleaders of the Frisco ISD schools
- The ceremony is free and open to the public
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 6 a.m.
- Online registration is now closed; late registration can be done in-person through November 3rd (mandatory)
- This 20-mile bike course allows the bicyclists to venture around the city by bike, with no cars
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- This kid-friendly event will feature over 80 tables of fun for the entire family
- Admission is $2 (children under 12 receive free admission)
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. / Walk starts at 10 a.m.
- Hosted by Parkinson’s Foundation, this annual walk aims to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease
- This event will feature a family-friendly walk course, a kid’s area, yoga, dance, and more activities proven to help manage the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 9 a.m.
- This free, educational program aims to serve women who have been victims of domestic violence or sexual harassment by teaching them how to protect themselves
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 9 a.m. to noon / Check-in will start at 9:45 a.m.
- This yearly tree-planting event is a tradition for many families and organizations
- Participants are encouraged to bring their own shovels, spades, work gloves, and sturdy work clothes
- Lunch will be served after the event, provided by In-N-Out Burger
- Volunteers are still needed, and may register here
Dallas Police Department’s “Chief on the Beat”
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- This will be the Dallas Police Department’s last crime prevention and health fair of the year
- There will be free food, free health screenings, a job fair, and more!
- The Dallas Police K-9 Team, Dive Team, and Dallas Fire and Rescue will also be on-site
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- This educational event will be hosted by the City of Irving and AAA Texas
- Attendees can benefit from guest speakers, interactive exhibits, and take-home resources to help in the process of learning to drive
- Light refreshments will be served
- This event is free and open to the public
500th Anniversary of the Reformation
- Saturday, November 4, 2017: 7:30 p.m. (Tickets can be found here)
- Sunday, November 5, 2017: 7:30 p.m. (Tickets can be found here)
- This celebration will feature the Wind Symphony and Kapelle choir from Concordia University Chicago, and mass adult choir from the DFW area
- Proceeds will benefit future church musicians and missions in North Texas
