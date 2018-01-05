WFAA
Weekend Events: January 5-7

January 05, 2018

Are you looking for something fun to do with the whole family? Here's a list of events happening this weekend in North Texas:

Disco Kids at It’ll Do

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Cost is $5 per child, parents get free admission!

Exhibition: Building Toys

  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free and open to the public!

The Trains at North Park Center

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children (ages 2-12) and senior citizens (age 65 and older)
  • Children under 2 receive free admission!

Legacy Convention and Sporting Expo

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets start at $12 per person (price includes skate rental and tax)
  • Coyote Drive-In ticket is NOT required to access the ice rink

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Find tickets here

Magical Winter Nights

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday Wonder

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Acrobatic shows at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Grapevine Light Show Spectacular

  • Friday, January 5, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Holiday at the Arboretum

  • Friday, January 5, 2018
  • Saturday, January 6, 2018
  • Sunday, January 7, 2018

Breakfast with the Beasts at Fort Worth Zoo

  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Price is $22 per child, $30 per adult
  • Space is limited, register here

North Dallas Toy Show

  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Admission is $2 (Children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by adult)

Target First Saturdays at Nasher Sculpture Center

  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Admission is free!

Slappy’s Playhouse at Galleria Dallas

  • Saturday, January 6, 2018: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Free entertainment for the whole family!

