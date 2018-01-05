Weekend Events: January 5-7

Are you looking for something fun to do with the whole family? Here's a list of events happening this weekend in North Texas:
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Cost is $5 per child, parents get free admission!
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Free and open to the public!
The Trains at North Park Center
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children (ages 2-12) and senior citizens (age 65 and older)
- Children under 2 receive free admission!
Legacy Convention and Sporting Expo
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets start at $12 per person (price includes skate rental and tax)
- Coyote Drive-In ticket is NOT required to access the ice rink
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Find tickets here
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Acrobatic shows at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Grapevine Light Show Spectacular
- Friday, January 5, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, January 7, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday, January 5, 2018
- Saturday, January 6, 2018
- Sunday, January 7, 2018
Breakfast with the Beasts at Fort Worth Zoo
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Price is $22 per child, $30 per adult
- Space is limited, register here
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Admission is $2 (Children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by adult)
Target First Saturdays at Nasher Sculpture Center
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission is free!
Slappy’s Playhouse at Galleria Dallas
- Saturday, January 6, 2018: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Free entertainment for the whole family!
© 2018 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs