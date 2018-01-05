Weekend Events: January 5-7

Courtesy: NorthPark Center (Photo: Tressavent Photography)

Are you looking for something fun to do with the whole family? Here's a list of events happening this weekend in North Texas:

Disco Kids at It’ll Do

Friday, January 5, 2018: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost is $5 per child, parents get free admission!

Exhibition: Building Toys

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public!

The Trains at North Park Center

Friday, January 5, 2018: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children (ages 2-12) and senior citizens (age 65 and older)

Children under 2 receive free admission!

Legacy Convention and Sporting Expo

Friday, January 5, 2018: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In

Friday, January 5, 2018: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $12 per person (price includes skate rental and tax)

Coyote Drive-In ticket is NOT required to access the ice rink

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Friday, January 5, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Find tickets here

Magical Winter Nights

Friday, January 5, 2018: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday Wonder

Friday, January 5, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Acrobatic shows at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Grapevine Light Show Spectacular

Friday, January 5, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Holiday at the Arboretum

Friday, January 5, 2018

Saturday, January 6, 2018

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Breakfast with the Beasts at Fort Worth Zoo

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Price is $22 per child, $30 per adult

Space is limited, register here

North Dallas Toy Show

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $2 (Children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanied by adult)

Target First Saturdays at Nasher Sculpture Center

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free!

Slappy’s Playhouse at Galleria Dallas

Saturday, January 6, 2018: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free entertainment for the whole family!

