Weekend Events: August 18-20

Maria Cruz, WFAA 9:13 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

Check out our list of fun weekend events taking place in North Texas this weekend:

Bring Your Own Cup Day

  • Friday, August 18, 2017: 11 a.m.-7p.m.
  • Saturday, August 19, 2017: 11 a.m.-7p.m.
  • Available at participating locations
  • Click here for a complete set of rules

Ed Sheeran at American Airlines Center

  • Friday, August 18, 2017: 7:30 p.m.

Dog-a-Pooloza

  • Saturday, August 19, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Cost: $5 per dog / $1 per human
  • Proof of rabies vaccination is required for the dogs to participate in the event
  • Low-cost rabies vaccinations will also be provided on-site by Garland Animal Services

Frisco Community Skate Park Grand Opening

  • Saturday, August 19, 2017: 10 a.m.

“Still We Rise” Back to School Block Party

  • Saturday, August 19, 2017: 11 a.m.

Back to School Bash

  • Saturday, August 19, 2017: 1 p.m.

