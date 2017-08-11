WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Weekend Events: August 11-13

Maria Cruz, WFAA 9:21 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

Check out our list of events going on in North Texas this weekend:

Blessing of the Dogs

Back-to-School Events:

  • Arlington: Saturday, August 12, 2017: 8 a.m.
  • Cedar Hill: Friday, August 11, 2017: 2 p.m. / Saturday, August 12, 2017: 8 a.m.
  • Frisco: Saturday, August 12, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Fun with the Son: Saturday, August 12, 2017: 7 a.m.
  • Mansfield: Saturday, August 12, 2017: 8 a.m.

Tackling Alzheimer’s

  • Saturday, August 12, 2017: 7:30 p.m.

Sales Tax Holiday

  • All weekend long
  • Check out details and fine print here

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories