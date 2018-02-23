Unleavened Fresh Kitchen Recipe: House Winter Chili

INGREDIENTS:

1 C Red Onion, medium dice

1 C Red Pepper, medium dice

1 C Green Pepper, medium dice

1lbs. Ground Beef, cooked, drained

1 CSalsa, choose your favorite

1 C Diced Tomato, canned

2 C Black Beans, canned, strained

1 C Hominy, canned, strained

1 C Sweet Corn, freeze dried½ CCotija, crumbled

½ C Cilantro, chopped

1 TGarlic, minced

2 t Blended Oil

2 T Kosher Salt

1 t BlackPepper, fresh cracked

2 t Cumin

2 T Chilipowder

2 t Paprika

8ea Tortillas, white

METHOD:

1. In medium stock pot, add oil, onions, peppers, and spices.Sauté. Mix well.

2. Add cooked beef.

3. Add salsa and tomatoes. Bring to simmer. Add beans, hominy, and ½ C corn.

4. Garnish with cotija, corn, and cilantro5.

5. Serve with grilled tortillas

Serves: 8ppl.

Tom Dynan, Co-founder & Chef

About: Tom is a self-taught culinarian with over 15 years of hands-on experience in the food and beverage industry. He brings a strong focus on restaurant operations and management. His expanded skill set includes menu development and design, concept development and execution, human capital management, financial planning, and procurement. Tom has held several executive- and management-level positions with Marriott International, Gaylord Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and several other well-respected hospitality companies ranging from QSRs to fine dining.

