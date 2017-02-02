Texas Legend: Troy Aikman

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Plano Fire Warrant
-
Driver killed in officer-involved shooting; officer run over
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Trump Hotel Dallas
-
New hope mayor reveals she's transgender
-
Assault Suspect
-
Families say manufacturer to blame for bus crash
-
REPEATED ARRESTS FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE
-
FW COP HAS BODY CAMERA INJQUIRY REJECTED
-
Wednesday Child Liam
More Stories
-
Girl, 5, dies after collapsing at Fort Worth schoolFeb. 2, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
#HugsNotWalls allows families on other side of…Feb. 1, 2017, 10:52 p.m.
-
Boy, 5, dies after 'suspicious' Plano apartment fireFeb. 1, 2017, 4:14 p.m.