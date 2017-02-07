They're dropping like flies: A dude's recap to 'Bachelor' week 6

Nick stares longingly at the rose he could've given to Danielle L. (Photo: ABC)

Each week, after watching The Bachelor with my wonderful fiancée, I’ll share my perspective on the drama that unfolds as Nick Viall, a veteran of the show, embarks on the unrealistic quest for Mrs. Right.

I’m doing this for the guys out there who sacrifice their Monday nights during Bachelor season. I’m doing it for people who want to laugh with me at the show. And, most importantly, I’m doing it for love.

Here’s what we saw in episode six. (This post contains spoilers. If you didn’t know that until this parenthetical, you should work on your context clues.) Don't see photos, GIFS or tweets below? Go here.

This week’s episode peeled back the curtain on one girl’s rough childhood, a “total disaster” of a group date and a literal snoozefest of a two-on-one date. Six girls get sent home, but only one girl tries to choke Nick.

I’m sure you’re on the edge of your seat already, so let’s get to it.

‘Cats have nine lives, b*tches have two’

We pick up where we left off last week, with an outcast Taylor coming back to interrupt Nick’s dinner with Corinne after the two-on-one date from last week. Nick and Corinne are busy exchanging substance-less clichés at the table, so he doesn’t mind being pulled aside for a bit.

Taylor tells Nick how she feels about Corinne. It’s adorable that she thinks Nick cares at this point. Corinne sits at the table alone, rolling her eyes and looking exasperated, and she finally knows what it’s like watching this show each week.

When Taylor’s 15 minutes are finally over, Corinne drops her awesome quote of the week: “Cats have nine lives, b*tches have two.”

Nick cancels the cocktail party and gets rid of three duds in the rose ceremony: Josephine, Jaimi and Alexis. The worst part about this is that we won’t have any more of Alexis’ jokes about Nic Cage or her boobs in the after-credit bits. But, we also won’t have my Amazon Echo (“Alexa”) thinking we’re talking to it every time Alexis’ name is said on the TV. So it’s a trade-off.

Beaches be crazy

The girls go to St. Thomas, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, this week. We start the Caribbean adventure with the girls pretending to recognize Nick inside a small single-engine aircraft flying about a half-mile away from where they’re standing -- a gentle reminder of how overly-scripted this whole thing is.

Kristina gets the one-on-one date this week, and it gets about as deep as this show can get. I want to make jokes about how they flew in a helicopter just to go sit somewhere else on the island, or about the look of intrigue on Nick’s face when he hears about Kristina’s sister in Russia... but it just doesn’t feel right.

Kristina shares with Nick that she was born in Russia, and it’s clearly a part of her past she doesn’t like sharing. But when they get to dinner, she opens up.

To summarize her powerful story:

She grew up accustomed to “empty cupboards” and experiencing hunger. At age five or six, her mom told her not to eat anything all day. Apparently, she ate lipstick because she was hungry, and was kicked out of the house when she admitted it to her mother.

Kristina tells Nick she spent seven or eight years in an orphanage before being given the choice to move to America. She mentions that prostitution is a common destination for girls that age out of the foster system, so she chose to leave her orphanage “family” and head stateside.

Nick cries, and I feel feelings. It’s rare, but nice.

Somewhere in there, there’s a cutaway to Lorna, the maid taking care of the girls at the condo, to further advance the already-established Raquel story line. Corinne says Raquel “would be jealous,” and that “everyone needs a Raquel or Lorna in their lives.”

I’m now terrified that Corinne makes it to the top four so we can meet Raquel on a hometown date.

'Today was a disaster'

My first thought about the group date is how thoroughly confused I am by everyone’s bathing suit choice. It’s clear that either I haven’t been to enough beaches, or these girls’ swimwear taste is out of whack.

Nick walks around like a dinosaur during a game of cornhole, and my confusion persists.

All the girls are terrible at volleyball, and everyone cries. Nick accurately assesses the day as a “disaster.”

The girls, in their respective behind-the-scenes interviews, talk about how hard the week was -- because an all-expenses-paid vacation to the Virgin Islands is such a burden if you have to knock a volleyball around for an hour or so in the middle of it.

Jasmine, who has spent most of the episode complaining about going on a sixth group date but never getting a one-on-one, finally gets some alone time with Nick in the evening. She says she feels overlooked, so naturally she follows it up with “I just want to f***ing choke you so bad” and putting her hand on his throat.

Believe it or not, that’s just when it STARTED to go off the rails for her. She goes into some stream-of-consciousness rambling about choking him, makes some uncomfortable sexual innuendoes, and ultimately punches her ticket home.

It was difficult to watch.

It's all falling apart

Nick takes Danielle L. and some girl named Whitney, who I feel like we still don’t know at this point, to another random beach -- you guessed it, by helicopter.

This two-on-one was a real snoozer, especially compared to last week’s bout between Corinne and Taylor. And I mean it was literally a snoozer. Here’s my fiancée and loyal Bachelor viewer, Kate, during the two-on-one:

📷 Behind the scenes of last night's viewing of #TheBachelor. My fiancée and loyal viewer, Kate, fast asleep pic.twitter.com/OobRRvc5Rv — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) February 7, 2017

After nap time, Nick tells Whitney he likes her and appreciates that she isn’t insane, but then tells her he “can’t” give her a rose. Whitney gets left on a beach with the helicopter blades kicking up a cloud of sand. ‘Cause having your bare skin pelted with thousands of grains of sediment is the best remedy for heartbreak.

Whitney gets left on an island during a two-on-one date (Photo: ABC)

Danielle lives to see dinner that night, and tells Nick she’s falling in love with him. ABC plays the same clip before and after a commercial break before Nick drops the same line on her that he did on Whitney: “I want to give you this rose, but I can’t.”

He sugarcoats it with a few it’s-not-you-it’s-me clichés, but the collective jaw of Bachelor Nation is still resting firmly on the floor.

"You're not supposed to say goodbye to people like that." - Nick#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SOfH0XfMOX — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2017

We end the episode with Nick making a surprise visit to the girls in the house, crying like a baby and telling them he’s at a “new low.” He says he’s “not sure he can keep doing this,” but then we look ahead to the next week of the show, so we know he can, in fact, keep doing this.

Bachelor fantasy

My strategy of always assuming there’s a hot tub involved came back to bite me again, I guessed the wrong Caribbean island and I didn’t know Nick would want an “adventurous and raw” relationship. Some strong deductive reasoning on the other questions netted me 50 points, though, and I have no regrets about my performance.

(© 2017 WFAA)