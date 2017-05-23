Dignified penguin and 'Whaboom!': A dude's recap of the 'Bachelorette' premiere

Lucas is "whaboom guy" (Photo: ABC)

Each week, after watching The Bachelorette with my wonderful fiancée, I’ll share my perspective on the drama that unfolds as Dallas native Rachel Lindsay embarks on the unrealistic quest for Mr. Right.

I’m doing this for the guys out there who sacrifice their Monday nights during Bachelorette season. I’m doing it for people who want to laugh with me at the show. And, most importantly, I’m doing it for love.

Here’s what we saw in the season 13 premiere. (This post contains spoilers. If you didn’t know that until this parenthetical, you should work on your context clues.) Don't see embedded photos, GIFS or tweets below? Go here.

This week's premiere of The Bachelorette introduced us to a diverse cast of bachelors that has every ingredient you’d expect from a group of grown-ass men vying for “love” on national television: meatheads, egos, drama, and way more “Whaboom” than anyone could have ever asked for.

One of my favorite things about season premieres in this franchise is the occupations, and this season has some hilarious ones. Most of the suitors list legit jobs, and of course there’s the generic, you-probably-don’t-have-a-real-job careers like “business owner” and “former pro basketball player.” But we also have the pleasure of meeting an “aspiring drummer,” a “tickle monster” and a man who lists his occupation as “whaboom.”

We’re in for a treat. Let’s get started.

We begin by meeting Rachel -- a perfunctory task after all the fanfare surrounding the premature announcement of her as the first black Bachelorette back in February.

She’s dancing through the streets, as Dallasites tend to do, playing basketball alone and hanging out with her dog. I don’t pay much attention because I know who Rachel is and I know what Dallas looks like.

‘Whaboom’ is not a thing...unless you’re Lucas

We segue seamlessly from montage to montage, meeting a few of the guys with a video intro before the limo introductions start. A gleaned a few key details from each and will share them with you here.

First, a pro wrestler who has a daughter that I swear is 16 but he says is 10. Then there’s a guy who likes to make kabobs. Then a bollywood dancer. Then “whaboom” guy, who is too much to handle on first impression.

For the uninitiated, “whaboom” is a phrase born from Lucas’ very obvious insecurity -- and possibly created on a rugby field. I’m not sure. But it’s a thing he screams, very emphatically, and very often.

via GIPHY

Then there’s sex-based-relationship guy, who says girls frequently tell him about his “amazing penis.” The friends and I let out a collective UGH. My fiancée sums up the rest of his montage by saying this: “How’s that stretch in your loafers, pal?”

Blake stretches in tight jeans and loafers. (Photo: ABC)

Then there’s a guy who claims to own 575 pairs of shoes. Somewhere in there, there’s a guy named Jack Stone (the only person listed with two names) who is also from Dallas.

Then we meet Josiah, who shares a shocking story of why he became a prosecuting attorney. His brother hung himself in a tree in their family’s backyard, and Josiah had to cut him down from the tree when he was just a young boy. He was arrested when he was 12, and vowed to change. As it turns out, he now works for the same law firm that gave him a second chance years ago.

It’s an emotional story -- a bit heavy for a premiere otherwise filled with levity and ridiculousness, but profound nonetheless. Josiah respect level: High.

A ‘dignified’ penguin

In a Bachelor franchise staple, Rachel meets with former cast members. ABC chose some of the biggest looney bins from last season: Corinne, Alexis and Jasmine. Because you can always count on solid relationship advice from the girl with the “platinum vajine,” the girl who throws a birthday party for her boobs and the girl who threatened to choke her boyfriend when she wasn’t getting enough attention. Those are all things that happened last season, you guys.

"Don't judge anybody if they come in a costume because they might be the most amazing person ever." -Alexis 🦈🐬 Word. ❤️#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/12Qmsm5Mke — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 23, 2017

Some of the greats, like Kristina and Raven, are also there to meet with old friend Rachel. I don’t have jokes about them.

We’ve finally made it to the parade of pickup lines that is the limo introductions. The stunts pulled range from a guy “breaking the ice” by actually smashing an ice block, a Steve Urkel impression, and even a literal parade with a marching band. That was Blake, the sex-obsessed “aspiring drummer,” and he tries a series of drumline-themed puns. A-plus, bro.

Predictably, the “tickle monster” tickles Rachel in a creepy way. Another guy inexplicably walks out with a little mannequin version of himself. There’s also a guy in a penguin costume, who says he feels “dignified” after meeting Rachel.

Adam and Adam Jr.

Sure it's creepy, but at least it's not a euphemism! 👍🏼#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0esQHviiWw — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 23, 2017

Who’s cockiest?

Once all the guys are all in the house, it almost immediately becomes a battle for who can be the most arrogant. DeMario, whose “intentions” were the first to be questioned, already has plane tickets for Rachel and him to elope in Vegas. Josiah, yes, the same Josiah who shared the tragic story, is another “she’s gonna be my wife” guy. Josiah respect level: Decreasing.

Those two volley comments back and forth about who is marrying Rachel (my guess is neither) while other dudes fight for time with Rachel.

My favorite is Lee, who simultaneously interrupts with another guy and says, “he’s just here to tell you that I would like to talk to you for a second.”

And yes, you guessed it, there’s a whole lot of “whaboom.” At first, the guys give a courtesy laugh, but it quickly wears on the group. The sex-crazed aspiring drummer decides to call out whaboom guy for being a total joke -- a fair point, but... pot, meet kettle.

His name is Lucas, he lives on the other fellas nerves! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/q3RtrTUSQs — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 23, 2017

The guy who lists his job as “tickle monster” can’t even handle the whaboom guy. Colleen, a friend who was watching with us last night, dropped this very true line:

“When the tickle monster says it’s gonna be a circus, you know you’re in for a wild time.”

Fun fact: Colleen, an SMU law student, was also an extra in the season premiere. She was on camera when Rachel was doing a totally-fake courtroom thing at SMU (a school she did not and does not attend) during the intro.

Colleen, a friend of Landon and his fiancée Kate, made an appearance on the Bachelorette premiere (Photo: ABC)

There’s a weird bit with the mannequin, where ABC voices over its “thoughts” in French. I still don’t get it.

Then there’s Fred, who was a camper with Rachel as his counselor when he was in third grade and she was in eighth. Rachel says, “I can’t get past him being a third grader that I disciplined for being a bad boy. And not in the sexy way.” The natural question that comes to mind is, “is there a sexy way to discipline a third-grader?”

Josiah says “cash me outside how bow dah.” Josiah respect level: Low, but I’ll attribute his sharp decline to ABC’s editing and give him the benefit of the doubt.

Rachel gives the first impression rose to a Colombian guy she hardcore made out with after two minutes, and proceeds to make out with him again. The bollywood dancer is able to make this face before seeing an early exit in the rose ceremony.

via GIPHY

Whaboom guy gets the last rose, and the show reminds us that it’s all a charade.

Bachelorette fantasy? Sweet!

I debuted with a 40-point showing in week one. My downfall was picking French as the language with which a guy would try to woo Rachel -- the Colombian fella used Spanish quite effectively. Left completely to guesswork, I picked Josiah as the first impression rose. I was wrong and I don’t care.

© 2017 WFAA-TV