‘Fighting for a fiancé, not a pickle': A dude's recap of ‘Bachelor' week 4

Each week, after watching The Bachelor with my wonderful fiancée, I’ll share my perspective on the drama that unfolds as Nick Viall, a veteran of the show, embarks on the unrealistic quest for Mrs. Right.

I’m doing this for the guys out there who sacrifice their Monday nights during Bachelor season. I’m doing it for people who want to laugh with me at the show. And, most importantly, I’m doing it for love.

Here’s what we saw in episode three. (This post contains spoilers. If you didn’t know that until this parenthetical, you should work on your context clues.) Don't see photos, GIFS or tweets below? Go here.

We picked up right where we left off last week: In an epic stare-down between Vanessa and Nick. Nick, being the smooth-talker that he is, recovered in the most romantic way possible -- looking deep into Vanessa’s eyes and telling her, “I give a f*** about what you say.”

Classic.

The girls blabber on about Corinne, making multiple references to her straddling Nick in a bouncy house. Corinne says something about the other girls having their “panties in a bundle” and I wonder if Victoria’s Secret is having a sale or if she just chose the wrong word.

This season’s villain gets the most predictable last rose ever before giving an excruciating toast to the group, and we’re off.

‘God, everyone in this family cries every second’

That’s a guest quote from my lovely fiancée, Kate, with whom I watched this week’s episode via FaceTime. She was in Colorado planning our wedding, so she gets a hall pass for leaving me on Bachelor Night.

Why did she say that, though? Because we meet Nick’s parents, again, in his hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin. And they cry, just like Nick. Nick’s dad tells him, “we don’t want to see you on this show again,” and all of Bachelor Nation nods collectively in agreement. We don’t either, Nick. We don’t either.

A pep talk from Mom and Dad is worth a million roses.

Nick looks fondly on the spot where he first got dumped, and I begin to think he has a strange relationship with his hometown.

And, of course, while on a one-on-one date with Danielle L., they run into Nick’s ex-girlfriend. What are the odds of that?? Waukesha is a town of over 70,000, in the Milwaukee metro area with a population of more than 1.5 million, according to recent census data. So, the odds are… remote. But ABC made it happen! Good job, parent network!

There’s some shrewdly-edited awkward silences in the conversation with his ex, and then lays in a grassy field where he says he’s “had a lot of firsts.” Gross.

A random grassy field where Nick has had "a lot of firsts." (Photo: ABC)

Danielle, once again shattering everything we thought we once knew about cleavage, wears a dress that exposes roughly 81 percent of her breasts, connects with Nick over a bunch of clichés about love and marriage, and dances at a concert (again) of a country artist I’ve never heard of.

Danielle and Nick on their one-on-one date (Photo: ABC)

I don’t know if it’s cow s**t or bull s**t, but I smell s**t

Nick, the admitted “city boy” from a farm town in Wisconsin, takes the girls to a dairy farm while wearing a leather jacket. Corinne asks what a farm chore is, and you know it’s gonna be some quality television ahead.

The girls milk cows and shovel manure, and Corinne bails to go sit on a rock outside the barn. Sarah, who is one of my favorites but is doomed on this show, says of Corinne: “I don’t know if it’s cow s**t or bull s**t, but I smell s**t.”

Several girls confront Corinne about whether she’s mature enough to be on the show -- the irony makes me chortle heartily -- and call her out for sleeping through last week’s rose ceremony. This is an interesting strategy, considering the litany of other insane things Corinne has done in this four-week foray on our TV screens, but they’re committed and I respect that.

Corinne claimed to have “lost circulation in her fingers” during the poop-shoveling and that she almost had to go to the hospital, and my face is magnetically drawn to my palm.

She rationalizes her battiness by saying, “we’re fighting for a fiancé, not a pickle.” Love trumps pickles, as the saying goes.

Don't cheat on Raven

On the second one-on-one date of the week, Nick takes Raven to his little sister’s soccer game and then out roller skating. As soon as the game started, I called that his sister, Bella, would score a goal. I was right.

At the roller skating rink, Nick acts like a child while Raven and Bella talk. Which is OK, because Nick says Bella, who is roughly 11 years old, “is a great judge of character,” and this says a lot about the show. Right after saying she wasn’t allowed to watch Nick’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, Bella says she likes Raven. Clearly a qualified opinion.

Nick takes Raven to dinner in what seems like a giant empty space station, and she tells him about an ex-boyfriend she caught cheating on her. She tells the story of how she reacted, and while I’m not ready to say she killed the guy, I’m not comfortable saying she didn’t.

She’s the walking embodiment of “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood.

The pair then roller-skate around the huge building, and it becomes clear why they chose such an oddly-spacious place to have dinner.

Nick and Raven skating through their oddly-spacious dinner venue (Photo: ABC)

'I literally can’t even'

We wrap up with another confrontation with Corinne. Taylor, a mental health counselor and apparent graduate of John’s Hopkins University, goes super psychologist on Corinne, who doesn’t understand any of it.

Corinne, fresh off stuffing about 22 pizza rolls in her face, asks Taylor to stop calling her an idiot and ends the show with four powerful words: “I literally can’t even.”

Then we get another “To be continued” and I will spend my next six days waiting with bated breath to see the next rose ceremony, while also hoping ABC doesn’t got to that well too many more times this season.

Alexis, dolphin/shark girl, puts up another strong showing in the after-credits clip, saying her two main fears are Nicolas Cage and aliens.

Bachelor fantasy

Another average performance this week. I put up a 40 spot, but it’s all about the long game. Vanessa’s gonna get the final rose and I’ll get the last laugh.

