‘She's a big mean swamp monster': A dude's recap of ‘Bachelor' week 5

Each week, after watching The Bachelor with my wonderful fiancée, I’ll share my perspective on the drama that unfolds as Nick Viall, a veteran of the show, embarks on the unrealistic quest for Mrs. Right.

I’m doing this for the guys out there who sacrifice their Monday nights during Bachelor season. I’m doing it for people who want to laugh with me at the show. And, most importantly, I’m doing it for love.

Here’s what we saw in episode three. (This post contains spoilers. If you didn’t know that until this parenthetical, you should work on your context clues.) Don't see photos, GIFS or tweets below? Go here.

I’ll go ahead and start this week’s recap with a disclaimer: I missed some of the show because my eyes were rolled back into my skull for at least 43 percent of it. If this recap is tough to read, it’s likely because, even after a good night’s rest, I’m still recovering some brain cells lost during a certain two-hour period Monday night.

Do we have an understanding? Cool. Let’s get to it.

This week’s episode involved ghosts, alligators and voodoo dolls. And the budding rivalry between Corinne and Taylor finally comes to a head.

We start in the midst of an argument between the resident villain, Corinne, and mental health counselor Taylor. Spoiler alert: Not a good combo.

Taylor tells Corinne that “intelligence and emotional intelligence go together.” Corinne disagrees, and calls Taylor a “dumb b****” and an “idiot” off camera. She then pulls out the “here for the right reasons” thing -- a Bachelor classic, but in this case a complete non sequitur.

Corinne goes and tells Nick that Taylor is a big meanie head, and Nick encourages her to “continue to show that maturity.” I let out my first sigh of the evening.

In the rose ceremony that was supposed to happen last week, Taylor gets another predictable last rose, and Nick sends home two perfectly normal girls. Taylor says, “If sh*t is gonna be thrown at me, I’m gonna catch it and throw it right back,” because a visual of tossing fecal matter back and forth is what we all needed to gear up for the drama.

The week's one bit of normality

Nick takes Dallas native Rachel on the one-on-one date in New Orleans, and they pack a healthy amount of New Orleans clichés into 30 minutes of television. They shop at a local market before going to Café Du Monde.

If the massive amount of powder all over Nick’s face is any indication, I’m guessing he has no idea how to eat a beignet.

Then they march in an impromptu parade of some sort and then make out in front of a castle. For dinner, they visit a creepy warehouse that’s weirdly only about half-filled with Mardi Gras floats. Nick basically tells Rachel he’s going to meet her parents, they talk about their feelings for a bit and he gives her a rose.

An interesting dinner date setup. (Photo: ABC)

Meeting Mae

ABC takes a crack at horror film editing for this week’s group date, which takes us to The Houmas House, a haunted plantation outside New Orleans. We meet the creepy innkeeper who tells the story of Mae, the ghost of an eight-year-old girl who haunts the place.

The girls get a tour of the house, touching things they aren’t supposed to touch. They mess with a Ouija board and walk through the house with candles. Jasmine talks a bunch of noise about how ghosts don’t exist, and by the end she’s “feeling spirits” or whatever.

My favorite part of the haunted house date is the fakest lightning bolt in television history before a commercial break.

Raven tells Nick she fell in love with him last week when they went roller-skating on their first one-on-one date. Danielle M. gets the group date rose, and Raven is disappointed. Because -- shocker -- a girl who fell in love with a guy after three hours of roller-skating with him and his little sister needs validation.

'This butt doesn't belong in the swamp'

This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The stakes are high in the season’s first two-on-one date. One girl gets the rose, the other gets the metaphorical axe.

The two-on-one is prefaced by Corinne saying Taylor is high-maintenance. I sigh deeply. She then asks if “intelligency” is a word. It isn’t.

"I’m intelligent in my own way…is intelligency a word?” –Corinne#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tYSvELWnMJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 31, 2017

Then we get to the showdown of biblical proportions between Corinne and Taylor...and by that, of course, I just mean they both spend the date trash talking each other to Nick and giving each other death glares. I’ll sum it up with a few key quotes.

Taylor: Nick is “choosing between high emotional intelligence and a manipulative b****.”

Corinne: “[Taylor] is a big mean swamp monster.”

Taylor: If Nick chooses Corinne, he’s “thinking with his [expletive].”

Corinne: “Bullies never get a happy ending.”

And that pretty much captures the maturity level and substance of the two-on-one date. The trio stumbles upon some kind of weird spiritual healing thing in the forest, and sit down at a table with a “reader.” They say a bunch of stuff that doesn’t matter, and it all ends with Corinne asking how to make a voodoo doll “specific to a person.” I’ve now sighed an unhealthy amount of carbon dioxide into my living room.

At some point, they cut away to Corinne ordering room service in her hotel. Let’s be clear -- I loathe Corinne. But I respect the heck out of her taste in steaks.

Corinne ordering room service is the level of emotional intelligence I aspire to #TheBachelor #goals pic.twitter.com/wERvo5cUbF — AS (@amanduhhhplease) January 31, 2017

Maybe Nick has picked up on the possibility of massive steaks in the future (he hasn’t, he just wants to hook up with her but we’ll go with this) because unsurprisingly, despite her lunacy, Corinne gets the group date rose and Taylor is left stranded at the table in the woods.

Nine o’clock can’t come soon enough. And as it does, we see Taylor making her way back to Nick and Corinne and interrupts what was surely riveting conversation before another torturous “to be continued…” ending.

Bachelor fantasy

Despite the Bachelor Fantasy section of ESPN’s mobile app mysteriously disappearing, I was able to obtain my results on the desktop version of the game.

And I scored 70 points! My strategy of always answering “yes” to whether or not a girl will get in a hot tub has burned me two weeks in a row, but I’m sticking to my guns.

