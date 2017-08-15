WFAA
Close

Zatar Lebanese Tapas & Bar Offers Lebanese Cusine with at Traditional Twist

ZATAR

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 11:07 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

Zatar Lebanese Tapas & Bar is located on Commerce Street in Dallas. For more information log on to zatardallas.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories