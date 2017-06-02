WFAA
Close

Women tell all about looking for love and the North Texas dating scene

Go to www.lovejenn.com for more dating tips and information.

WFAA 11:26 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

Go to www.lovejenn.com for more dating tips and information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories