Close Will Nick finally find love? Reality Steve talks about new season of "The Bachelor" "The Bachelor" airs on Monday nights at 7 on WFAA (ABC) WFAA 11:52 AM. CST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST "The Bachelor" airs on Monday nights at 7 on WFAA (ABC). Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dale Hansen's Thanks God for Kids 2016 A very special gift from Santa Evening Weather Update Fort Worth Police Video Folo crossing guard help Fort Worth Dad Arrested Volunteers bring Christmas joy to Dallas' homeless Kroger helps santa replace lost ring Hansen Interviews: Kelli Finglass Part 4 Tamale Family More Stories Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff along I-45 Jan. 3, 2017, 9:36 a.m. Bodies of dad, son found in Lake Tawakoni; family… Jan. 3, 2017, 6:21 a.m. President George W. Bush, Laura Bush to attend… Jan. 3, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs