WFAA
Close

Who knows who best? We put our celebrity Valentine's dinner guests to the test!

Who knows who best? We put our celebrity Valentine's dinner guests to the test

WFAA 11:48 AM. CST February 12, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories