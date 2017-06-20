WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

What's New with LASIK this Summer? A timely special!

Call (214) 220-EYES for more information or go to www.keywhitman.com.

WFAA 12:14 PM. CDT June 20, 2017

Call (214) 220-EYES for more information or go to www.keywhitman.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories