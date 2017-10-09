WFAA
Close

We're live from Ferris Wheelers restaurant

You can ride a ferris wheel and enjoy your meal at Ferris Wheelers.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 3:02 PM. CDT October 09, 2017

You can ride a ferris wheel and enjoy your meal at Ferris Wheelers.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories