WFAA
Close

We Tour the Journey to Space exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Go to www.perotmuseum.org for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 1:10 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

Go to www.perotmuseum.org for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories