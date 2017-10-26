WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 37 weather alerts
Close

We sit down with "Thank You for Your Service" star Miles Teller, director Jason Hall, and Sgt. Ada

Go to www.thankyouforyourservicethefilm.com for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 12:14 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

Go to www.thankyouforyourservicethefilm.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories