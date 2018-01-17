WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

We preview the 2018 KidFilm Family Festival

Go to www.usafilmfestival.com for more information.

WFAA 12:44 PM. CST January 17, 2018

Go to www.usafilmfestival.com for more information.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories