WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

We go behind the scenes of the newly renovated Statler Hotel

Go to www.thestatlerdallas.com for more information.

WFAA 10:52 AM. CST February 19, 2018

Go to www.thestatlerdallas.com for more information.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories