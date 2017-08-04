WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

We chat about "Color Me You" before the premiere

Color Me You

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 12:11 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Go to http://colormeyoufilm.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories