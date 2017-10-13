WFAA
Close

We catch up with 80's pop music icon and legendary drummer Sheila E

Women that Soar awards dinner is October 14. Go to www.womenthatsoar.com for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 11:11 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

Women that Soar awards dinner is October 14. Go to www.womenthatsoar.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories