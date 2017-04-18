WFAA
Close

Visit a Mystical Place Right Here in North Texas. Check out Kimzey's Coffee Shop.

Get transported to a mystical land by traveling to Argyle.

WFAA 12:15 PM. CDT April 18, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories