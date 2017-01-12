WFAA
Close

Under eye bags gone in minutes! See Plexaderm in action

Call (800) 881-7817 for more information or log onto www.plexaderm.com.

WFAA 10:58 AM. CST January 12, 2017

Call (800) 881-7817 for more information or log onto www.plexaderm.com.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories