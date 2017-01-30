WFAA
Close

Troy Aikman's Favorite Quarterback

Hall of Fame Quarterback, Troy Aikman, opens up about why he just now downloaded Netflix, and who his favorite quarterback of all time is.

Dawn Hensley, WFAA 10:21 AM. CST January 30, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories