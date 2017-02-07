Close Trending winter haircuts and styles from Toni&Guy WINTER HAIR CUT TRENDS Ellen Sackett, WFAA 1:04 PM. CST February 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information, visit www.toniandguy.com. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS DALLAS TEACHER FIGHTS HER PAST REMAINS ID'D AS MISSING COLLEGE STUDENT Baylor coach fired after prostitution arrest Flight attendants fighting human trafficking Dr. Duntsch's Patients Testimony In Court Horse Drawn Carriage Driver's Recovery Baylor Coach arrested in prostitution sting Expungement Program Thieves Caught On Camera IF MY PARENTS ONLY KNEW: CYBERBULLYING More Stories Warrant: Fabian bought painting cloths found with… Feb. 7, 2017, 12:02 p.m. Betsy DeVos confirmed Education secretary in historic vote Feb. 7, 2017, 11:44 a.m. Baylor fires assistant coach after prostitution arrest Feb. 7, 2017, 6:23 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs