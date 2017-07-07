WFAA
Top Casting Director Lisa London holds Acting Intensive at KD Conservatory

Call (214) 638-0484 for more information or go to www.kdstudio.com.

WFAA 11:42 AM. CDT July 07, 2017

Weekend Intensive with Casting Director Lisa London

KD Conservatory College of Film and Dramatic Arts

2600 N.Stemmons Frwy, Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75207

July 8th and 9th, 2017

Ages 8+

 

Intensive Includes:

•    Watching actual auditions from projects she has cast

•    Slating and cold readings

•    Improvisation

•    Q&A with Lisa and Local Agents

•    How to be expressive and make unique choices

 

To register:

http://www.kdstudio.com/workshopregistration

or call (214) 638-0484

