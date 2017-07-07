Top Casting Director Lisa London holds Acting Intensive at KD Conservatory

Weekend Intensive with Casting Director Lisa London
KD Conservatory College of Film and Dramatic Arts
2600 N.Stemmons Frwy, Suite 117 Dallas, TX 75207
July 8th and 9th, 2017
Ages 8+
Intensive Includes:
• Watching actual auditions from projects she has cast
• Slating and cold readings
• Improvisation
• Q&A with Lisa and Local Agents
• How to be expressive and make unique choices
To register:
http://www.kdstudio.com/workshopregistration
or call (214) 638-0484
