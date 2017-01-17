Close "Through The Eyes of Hope" author Lacey Buchanan shares her story of family and faith "Through the Eyes of Hope" is now available at major bookstores and online at amazon.com. WFAA 11:44 AM. CST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST "Through the Eyes of Hope" is now available at major bookstores and online at amazon.com. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Storm damage in Frisco neighborhood Wind damage left behind by storm Reports of storm damage in Grand Prairie Hansen: Cowboys have hope for future despite loss Family leans on faith during loss Man's body found in Winnwood Park Pond Man attacked in Target parking lot More Stories Police release suspect images in violent Dallas… Jan 17, 2017, 10:46 a.m. Dying in Dallas: Family gets news they prayed for Jan 16, 2017, 10:11 p.m. Sources: Officer in viral video gave up promotion… Jan 17, 2017, 8:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs