WFAA
Close

Three Pinterest desserts for Valentine's Day from Crystal Van Tassel

PINTEREST VALENTINE RECIPES

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 1:38 PM. CST February 08, 2017

For these recipes and more, visit www.crystalandcomp.com. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories