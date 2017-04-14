This Weekon GMT (April 17 - April 21)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

April 17, Monday: GMT Exclusive: Texas native, designer Nicole Miller gives us the secret to her fashion success and tells us the one must-have in her closet. Plus, we meet the messiest baby in America, who happens to be from right here in North Texas. Then, we’re cooking up Johnsonville bratwurst on the world's largest grill! And, need a date night idea? The Dallas Museum of Art premieres its late night events. That's all Monday at 9 a.m.

April 18, Tuesday: He's been in dozens of movies and TV shows, with seven more in the works! Actor Stephen Tobolowsky stops by. Then we get a taste of a different world at the new Kimzey's Coffee Shop in Argyle that looks like a fairy cottage. Plus, braid hair styles and fresh looks you need for festival season. Then, country singing award winner Crystal Yates performs a song from her new album. Plus need to get rid of old documents? AARP hosts a shredding event. That's all Tuesday at 9 a.m.

April 19, Wednesday: Maiden Alanna trades in her high heels for a knight's amor and sword as she goes behind the scenes of Medieval Times. Then it’s the wedding workout as brides compete in a fitness challenge. Plus need something to wear to a friend's wedding? Some of the Real Housewives of Dallas shop here… we’re live at Vintage Martini for its huge sale on vintage fashions, accessories and purses. It’s Texas' only all-documentary film festival, the Thin Line Film Festival. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

April 20, Thursday: Oscar and Emmy winning actor Geoffrey Rush and Johnny Flynn join us live to talk about their new National Geographic series, "Genius". Then we’re live from Six Flags Over Texas checking out the rides and showcasing a Gladney adoption skittle event. As Earth Day approaches, it’s a new way to save the planet and still look great! North Texas based company, Haggar is here with pants made out of plastic bottles! Plus it’s our Home Improvement Special with the experts. Find out different, innovative ways you can renovate and improve your home. That's all Thursday at 9 a.m.

April 21, Friday: "Gifted" Dallas actress McKenna Grace stops by to talk about her new starring role opposite Chris Evans. Then this month's "Story Ink" focuses on the storytelling style of country music legend Red Steagall. Plus it’s a star packed sequel called "A Very Sordid Wedding." Director Del Shores and North Texas actor Emerson Collins join us with all the details. GMT is live with a preview of the Japanese Spring Festival at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens. Plus gospel star Zach Williams performs… Friday on GMT at 9 a.m.

