Monday, October 9: GMT is live from the new go-to destination for BBQ, Ferris Wheelers Restaurant. You can ride a ferris wheel while dining! Wacoal’s Bra Fit for the Cure drops by. Then we were there for all of the Livestock Auction Competition at the new building in the State Fair of Texas. Chef Stephan Pyles dines with Jane McGarry at his five star restaurant, Flora Street Café.

Tuesday, October 10: Steve Burton of “General Hospital” joins us live to talk about his mysterious return to the soap opera. Matthew Weiner of “Madmen” fame debuts a new novel about family, power and privilege called “Heather the totality.” Plus our literary expert reviews Claudia Schiffer’s new book, “Memories.” GMT is live from the Galleria Dallas with their new collection, “Night Fever: Fashions from Funk to Disco.” Then we check out men’s suits at the Trunk Club, where customization is free. Then the State Fair of Texas celebrates the 55th anniversary of the film, “State Fair,” that starred Bobby Darin and Ann-Margret. GMT takes the local extras who appeared in the film on a tour down memory lane. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, October 11: Emmy winning actress Cady McClain of “As the World Turns” joins us to talk about a groundbreaking documentary she directed about female directors in the film industry. Then designer Daniel Mofor shows us his new line of men’s and women’s fashions. Plus we’re live from a new English restaurant in Plano, the Holy Grail Pub. We profile all of the winners from the Glue a Shoe competition at the State Fair of Texas. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, October 12: A GMT exclusive as designer John Varvatos takes Jane McGarry behind the scenes of his new fashion line and accessories. Razzoo’s Cajun Café is mixing up some gumbo for National Gumbo Day. Prophets and Outlaws perform. The cast of the new “Pride and Prejudice” play join us. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, October 13: Music legend Sheila E. stops by GMT to tell us about her new album. Plus the son of the late actor Jack Lemmon is here with his new play and book based on his father’s remarkable life called “A Twist of Lemmon,” which will have you crying and laughing at the same time. Then Boohoo.com with fashion deals you’ll cry about. GMT goes behind the scenes of the movie screening magic at LOOK Cinemas. Plus we show you how they make the popcorn! Friday at 9 a.m.

