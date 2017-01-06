This Week on Good Morning Texas (January 9 - January 13)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 9th: Golden Globes panel with Ron Corning, style personality Courtney Kerr, film critic Julie Fisk and Jeanette Chivvis with chivvistyles.com. GMT is live from the North American International Auto Show with groundbreaking new vehicles. Plus the best calendar planners for 2017… Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 10th: New Year, New You Special. Get fit with Busy Body. Cyber Security Tips. Best supplements. Get your finances in order. DJ dapper MC… Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, January 11th: Investigators re-open the case that captivated the world. We talk live to Detective Derrick Levasseur about the new tv series on OJ Simpson “Is OJ Innocent?” Winter Coat trends… from puffy jackets to the robe coat. Ice skating live. Navigating divorce. Broadway cast of "The Curious incident of the Dog in the Night".. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 12th: Cowboys great Tony Aikman opens up to Jane McGarry about his thoughts on the Cowboys’ chances for the Super Bowl. Dallas cowboys R-and-B dance squad performs. T-shirt Quilt Crafts. Breakers Korean BBQ… Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, January 13th: Las Colinas Home Show. Comedians Brent Williams and David Jessup salute Dallas Police. Flying break dancing performance. Actor & champion bullrider Bonner Bolton. GMT is live from the ultimate craft room for any crafty diva.. Friday at 9 a.m.

