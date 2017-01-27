This Week on Good Morning Texas (January 30 - February 3)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 30: GMT kicks off a week of exclusive stories with Troy Aikman. He was one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Jane McGarry sits down with Aikman and finds out who he thinks is the best quarterback now. Plus Aikman tells us what he likes to binge watch. Then tattoos aren’t just for millennials! So what makes it so popular for women and men in their 50’s, 60;s and 70’s? We’ll tell you in our new series, Story Ink: Stories that make a mark. GMT is live from the Truck Yard in Dallas for a delicious breakfast. Then Leonardo D’Almagro was the only Latin American designer in Texas to advance in the Home Shopping Network’s “Project American Dreams,” and he drops by GMT to show us his beautiful handmade jewelry pieces. Plus new renovations at Union Station and the Stewpot Luncheon and Art Sale. We’re brewing up Green Pea and Coriander Soup.. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 31: Fashion blogger Courtney Kerr shares her skin care secrets to look younger. Then Paige McCoy Smith goes behind the scenes of Matador Meat & Wine in Plano. We meet the couple who came up with the idea for a butcher shop with affordable prices on custom cuts of meat and seafood.. with weekly wine tastings. Then GMT is there for all of the action at a cutting horse competition with an amazing amateur world champion. Jane McGarry goes riding with Stacie Dieb McDavid.. a horse woman, business woman and Texas woman, through and through. Plus the best pet apps and Cowboys Great Troy Aikman’s.. 8 on 8… Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, February 1: Ten time Grammy winner CeCe Winans drops by GMT to sing for us. She’s performing as part of the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, and she’s releasing her first solo LP in almost a decade. Then GMT is giving manly makeovers with a Fort Worth barber shop, and it’s the art of the beard! Planning a Super Bowl party? Central Market is grilling up appetizers, main dishes and desserts for your Super Bowl party. Plus Troy Aikman gives us his new year’s resolution… Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, February 2: GMT’s Exclusive feature on Cowboys Great and Texas Legend Troy Aikman. Troy opens up to Jane McGarry about his love life, being a single dad with two daughters and Super Bowl predictions.Wing City brings on the wings for your weekend party. Plus, singer Nick Fabian of Dallas is now paving his way to success in Nashville. He takes to the GMT stage with a fun pop rock performance! GMT is live at the new exhibit called Amending America: The Bill of Rights. And do you still have your Christmas tree up? Why not repurpose it as a Valentine’s Day tree or how about a feather tree for your sweetheart? Decorating fun…Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, February 3: Another new bakery in North Texas from the Cake Boss! GMT is live in Frisco at Carlo’s Bakery! Remember Gene Kelly’s performance in “An American in Paris?” Now a Broadway show of the hit performs at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Star Nick Spangler joins us. Spangler was also the winner of the “Amazing Race.” Plus Daybreak’s Ron Corning joins us for our Super Bowl Party, complete with barbecue, and the dj for the Dallas Cowboys. Comedian Carlos Mencia also drops by, and GMT tests out new products, meant to help improve your sleep.. But Wake Up! It’s all on GMT.. Friday at 9 a.m.

