gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday January 2: Pete Delkus guest hosts. Bacon recipes from Central Market. International travel deals. Female pilot in Iraq talks about her new memoir. Piano man Lynn Groom performs. Comedian Raj Sharma… Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 3: Horoscope forecast for 2017 with Joni Patry. Meaning behind year of the rooster! Cheer in the new year! Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders perform. Reality Steve breaks down the two local women vying for the new Bachelor’s attention on ABC. Plus inside your scalp.. new hair treatments. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, January 4: Live from Toasted Coffee + Kitchen. Healthy soups with Café Modern. The local author behind the book, “Manage your home without losing your mind.” 1976 Crafting Challenge. Beautiful hand cut jewelry stones. Plus more makeup in local stores inspired by the late singer, Selena. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 5: ABC Actor Ken Jeong from Dr. Ken. Fashions incorporating Pantone color of 2017, Greenery. Decorating your home with green plants. The most innovative gadgets for your life from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. GMT is live from a castle adventure at the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco.. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday January 6: Golden Globes party favors and appetizers. Behind the scenes of the making of makeup with a local entrepreneur. Plus how women can network through Dallas Women’s Entrepreneurs. Cool Coats for this winter season. Workout tips for out in the cold or if you have arthritis. Home decorating with IBB Design Fine Furnishings… Friday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WFAA