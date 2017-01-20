This Week on Good Morning Texas (January 23 - January 27)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 23: Dr. Ian is back with a healthy two-week detox program to help you hit the reset button. Then, social media guru Mike Merrill analyzes our new president’s approach to social media and its impact while he is in office. Plus, Paula Minnis, founder of Gaia for Women, shows us chic, one-of-a-kind clutches and jewelry made right here in Dallas by refugee women, and the hosts get a handwriting analysis. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 24: ABC’s ”Quantico” stars Blair Underwood and Priyanka give GMT an insider’s perspective of the show’s mid-season premiere. Then, Emma Donoghue, author of Room drops by with her latest psychological thriller, The Wonder. Plus, basketball players from the legendary Harlem Globetrotters bring some tricks off the court from their 2017 World Tour and into the GMT studio. Then, a hilarious performance from Casa Manana Theatre’s "Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hair Hairy Tale." Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, January 25: Fashionista and reality star Courtney Kerr shares her must-have coats for the season. Then, we're live from Grapevine’s Chocolate Moonshine Co., whose confections are too good to be legal. But the chocolate doesn’t stop there -- we also sample Chocolate Weizenbock, a chocolate craft beer from Houston Brewer. Need a little boost to maintain your New Year's resolutions? Our literary expert reviews her top self-help picks, and a new fitness style is coming to North Texas all the way from Australia. We introduce you to F45 Fitness, Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 26: “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie-Ann Inaba shares one of her passions off the dance floor: foods and festivities associated with the Chinese New Year. Is traveling on your to-do list for 2017? We have some travel deals and tips for taking off on your next trip. Plus, gourmet toast anyone? We check out the hype about this comfort food with a twist, live from Toasted Coffee and Kitchen on Lower Greenville in Dallas. Then, we take a listen to the Derek Lee Band. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, January 27: Texas Rangers announcer Eric Nadel stops by the studio to talk about the Benefit Blowout For Homeless Teens, and GMT celebrates Chinese New Year with traditional dancing lions. Jubilee Theatre presents a preview of “Thurgood” in celebration of Black History Month. It’s a compelling one-man play that tells the story of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, his role in the civil rights movement and the people who influenced him. Friday at 9 a.m.

