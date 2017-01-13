WFAA
This Week on Good Morning Texas (January 16 - January 20)

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 5:31 PM. CST January 13, 2017

Monday, January 16: Dr Pepper Bottling factory. Jovan Adepo of “Fences.” MLK Jr. Tribute. Bruce Weber photo exhibit. Souper Bowl of Caring. King twin authors and rappers.

Tuesday, January 17: Tiger Mom. FW Stock Show. Blue Collar Millionaires. Author of “My life, stupid mistakes and God’s fate.”

Wednesday, January 18: Houndstooth Coffee. Abandoned Art Surprises. SMU students head to Presidential Inauguration. Top Meetups. Cellphone Security Tips.

Thursday, January 19: Ivanka Trump’s fashion line. KAWS Whimsical Exhibit. New board games. Nike outdoor workout gear.

Friday, January 20: ABC Coverage of the Presidential Inauguration.

