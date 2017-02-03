This Week on Good Morning Texas (February 6 - February 10)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, February 6: Harvest: Seasonal Kitchen in McKinney. Best Super Bowl Commercials. Splurge and steal shoes. Winter handbag trends.

Tuesday, February 7: Controversial internet sensation Tomi Lahren sits down with Jane. Author Deborah Crombie. Canary by Gorji. Test out self-driving vehicle.

Wednesday, February 8: Valentine’s Day Gift ideas. Aveda Scalp Cameras. Zodica Perfume. Safe Conversations Dallas Initiative with Dallas police. Pinterest Challenge.

Thursday, February 9: infrared Spa. Super Girl Helen Slater. Valentine’s Day Cards and email cards. Slow cooker versus pressure cooker. Abandoned Art Surprises.

Friday, February 10: Cedric the Entertainer. 50 Shades Darker Review. Grandson of J.R.R. Tolkien, Author Simon Tolkien. B&B Azalea Plantation.

