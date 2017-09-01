This week on GMT (September 4 - September 8)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, September 4th: David Hasselhoff on finding love and family ties here in Plano. Robin Givens, Jackée Harry and Columbus Short on their play “Momma’s Boy”, and the funny consequences of not cutting the parental strings into adulthood. Legendary story-tellers Gary P. Nun and Bob Livingston perform a special song about Texas. Then, Dallas-native Lauren Scruggs opens up about her life after losing an eye and part of her arm in a propeller accident, and how it kind of turned out to be a blessing. Plus her skincare line… Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, September 5th: Dallas native, Michael Jr. brings the funny to GMT in his “Bringin’ the Funny Tour.” And he tells us all about his new film “Selfie Dad.” Plus, a childhood staple all grown up! We’re live at Pedego Electric Bikes. Then, the best vitamins and supplements you need to stay healthy. Plus, if you’re longing for the beach, Captain D’s has the answer for you! That’s Tuesday at 9am.

Wednesday, September 6th: GMT takes you Behind-the-Scenes at Studio Movie Grill to show you how workers are able to get out hundreds of meals in moments for your movie! Plus Jane McGarry meets an amputee veteran whose life was changed for the better with the Adaptive Training Foundation. She works out with this remarkable man. It’s Okrapalooza; every way you can imagine to cook up the veggie. Then, off-the-rail readings at Wild Detectives for the WordSpace Launch Party. That’s all Wednesday at 9am.

Thursday, September 7th: GMT hosts its annual Fall Fashion Day! We have hundreds of dollars in giveaways from make-up to jewelry to gift cards. Plus the hottest trends you can expect to see this Fall with a fashion-forward runway show. Then, scarves that turn into shirts, belts or skirts. And, the make-up and hair looks you’ll want this fall. We top off the look with Shak by Stanley Korshak Jewelry. That’s Thursday at 9am.

Friday, September 8th: Get ready for some football! GMT gears up for the season with former Cowboys players Drew Pearson and Tony Casillas. Plus, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Rhythm and Blue Dance Squad pump up the studio! Then, the best tailgating food for the season! That’s Friday at 9am.

© 2017 WFAA-TV