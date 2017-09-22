This week on GMT (September 24 - September 29)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, September 25: Legendary actress Vicki Lawrence celebrates 50 years in comedy from “The Carol Burnett Show” to Mamma’s Family.” Plus she share her experience with a skin health issue. Alanna goes line dancing at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, and shows you how to get free dance lessons! It’s the world’s most expensive dress, from the late Marilyn Monroe. She wore the stunning beaded gown when she sang happy birthday to John F. Kennedy. Find out how you can see the dress up close Talbot’s celebrates 70 years with a new capsule collection featuring classic pieces from Hollywood stars like Audrey Hepburn and Melanie Griffith! Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, September 26:Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about her famous family and her new children’s book, Maverick and Me. Before the new seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder” begin, we're live with Kelly McCreary and Aja Naomi King.Then Spanx founder and guest judge on ABC's "Shark Tank"...Sara Blakely tells us about her new invention, arm spanx that make your arms look slimmer. GMT is live from the beautiful Texas Sculpture Garden in Frisco. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, September 27: it's country strong! Famed designer Anna Sui debuts her new country chic line at Macy's. Then we have fun with crafts from the Pinners Conference. Plus spend the night in an old historic jail that's been transformed into a bed and breakfast! One lucky GMT viewer will get a one night stay at The Cell Block in Clifton. If iyou’re tired of the same boring lunch, we show you how to amp it up with unique sandwich, salad and crockpot ideas. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, September 28;Giuliana Rancic joins us to talk about her life changing experience. Former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat Smith are here to talk Cowboys, "Dancing with the Stars" and his new cycle charity event. We check out hatch chile and pumpkin recipes from the Farmers Market of Grapevines be. Plus her performance from the Broadway musical Sweeney Todd." Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, September 29: GMT is live for opening day at the State Fair of Texas... sponsored by Community Coffee! Then a new giant funnel cake, add a new food booth on the midway....Stifler's Mom’s Cookie Factory.We chat with Kadie Lynn Roberson from "America’s Got Talent" before she takes the State Fair stage. We show you the new World War One Exhibit that honors Texan veterans. We take you to the top of Texas Tower for stunning views. Plus we check out the livestock competition and the new Mount Muchmore butter sculpture. This year's theme is celebrating Texans, and we stop by the Go Texan Pavilion where all products are made in Texas. Friday at 9 a.m.

