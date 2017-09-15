This week on GMT (September 18 - September 22)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, September 18: Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, Tiffani Thiessen joins us live with fun recipes you can make with your family. Cary Deuber of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” gives us behind-the-scenes scoop from that show. Don’t miss our Emmy’s Wrap-up! US Weekly's Fashion Police Contributor Steve Kemble and our entire fashion panel break down what was hot and what was not on the red carpet. Plus, we make sterling silver jewelry in studio with a jewelry torch. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, September 19: It’s our Office Theme Day. We’ll show you ways to make work a little more fun. We’re live from Trunk Club in Dallas, where men can get free customization of their suits and everyone can enjoy free cocktail parties! Then we’ll show you the different options for women’s wear and power suits to make a statement at work. Then we’ll show you how to make easy, unique salads, sandwiches and crockpot dishes ready to take to work. Plus organize your desk and office for maximum performance. Then a “Beauty and the Beast” giveaway for Blu Ray Tuesday… at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, September 20: Haunt expert and film director, Bobby Roe joins us to talk about his scary new film produced by Steven Schneider of “Paranormal Activity” fame. The entire movie was shot in Dallas. GMT is ready for Fall! Paige is live from Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm, the only pumpkin patch in DFW with more than ten acres of pecan trees. Then “Style Con” makes a Texas debut. We talk with the founders about the much anticipated beauty and fashion event. GMT joins the book parties to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter novel.Then another classic children’s book is “Goosebumps,” and the story comes to life with a performance on the GMT stage.Plus we check out Big Tex’s massive boots and preview all of the new fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, September 21: Author Ron Hall drops by to tell us about his inspiring book about a life-long friendship with a homeless man.It’s been turned into a film, starring Oscar winner Renée Zellweger and Greg Kinnear. Opa! A chef from the Greek Festival of Dallascooks a classic Greek dish of lemon chicken, potatoes, rice and green beans. Justin Timberlake discovered them.. The Shadowboxers rock the GMT stage. Grapevine native and author Charlotte Benke shares with us her new spiritual book, “Alive.” Plus splurges & steals on purses, scarves and jewelry. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, September 22: Jake Gyllenhaal sits down with Alanna Sarabia to talk about his emotional new film, “Stronger.” It’s based on Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, whom Gyllenhaal plays in the film. Then GMT is live for the stunning Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum filled with more than 90,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds. Luke Pell was on Jojo’s Bachelorette season. The Texas crooner

drops by to perform his new song. Plus actor Deray Davies from “Barbershop: The Next Cut” is here, and author of “The Smart Gal’s Guide Thru Divorce: What Lawyers Don’t Tell You.” Friday at 9 a.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV