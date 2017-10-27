This Week on GMT (October 30 - November 3)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, October 30: Jane talks to famed former White House correspondent, Sid Davis. He tells us what *really* happened inside Air Force One as L-B-J was sworn in as President. Famous voiceover actor Rob Paulsen who has voiced some of your favorite characters like Yakko from Animaniacs drops by. Then, the latest craze in Halloween decorations! We get messy with cool pumpkin painting! Plus, a list of the best spooky stories from our literary expert. Local cowgirls go head to head in a new reality show and trying to hang on for 8 seconds with a 12-hundred pound bucking horse. Plus, we're live from the Cheesecake Factory kitchen, making green chilaquiles with carnitas and eggs. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, October 31: Happy Halloween! Watch to see what the Good Morning Texas ladies dressed up as for Halloween. Here’s a hint: We also craft up a Witch’s Brew cocktail for the spooky day. Then a demonstration of Flower pumpkin centerpieces. Dancing with the Stars pro, Tony Dovolani’s dance studio, salsas by the studio for a performance. We get a visit from an “American Beauty Star” local competitor with pro tips on the perfect hair braid. Tuesday at 9 a.m

Wednesday, November 1: We start your morning with Scandinavian style coffee from George Coffee & Provision in Coppell. Then H&M and London based designer, Erdem teamed up for a new collection for women, and for the first time, for men. We have a preview! Plus, Dallas based singer JACQ pumps up our Wednesday with a performance. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, November 2: Danica Patrick joins us to share her personal side off the race track, and what it's like succeeding in a male dominated world. Then, holiday travel deals and new security rules you need to know before your next holiday getaway. Plus, Beyond Meat cooks up its plant-based burgers. Paige is live from Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue in Frisco. Texas based, Black Jack Boots released a boot line exclusively at Pinto Ranch Fine Western Wear. We show you these handmade creations made in Texas. Then a tasty look at the Dia Los Muertos Celebration at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, November 3: Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, and Savannah Chrisley visit about her work with the human trafficking crisis. Viral sensation, Candace Payne, also known as the “Chewbacca Mom,” talks about her new book, Laugh It Up: Embrace Freedom & Experience Defiant Joy. Then, keep those pumpkins from around! We have pumpkin beauty products galore. The founders of “Safe Conversations” share tips to help families and couples create joyful connections healthy relationships. . Friday 9 a.m.

