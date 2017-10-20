This Week on GMT (October 23 - 27)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, October 23: Drake Bell from “Drake & Josh” drops by with details on “High School Nation” and how it’s helping struggling local high schools and their art departments. Plus Bethany Becker from “High School Nation” performs on the GMT stage. Kelly Clarkson debuts her new album with giveaways on GMT. Then a chef from the Corner Bakery Café is here to make their new Pumpkin Spice Pancakes and pumpkin oatmeal dish. Alanna is put to the test at the world’s largest haunted house. It’s Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth, where monsters and zombies await. Plus ghoulish crafts for your Halloween party.. that you can make from items at the Dollar Tree. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, October 24: Award winning former “Good Morning America” host, Joan Lunden joins us live to tell us all about her new “At Home with Joan.” Get your groove on. Don’t miss our special “Dancing with the Stars” panel! We take you behind the scenes of the ballroom, and Maksim Chmerkovsky’s studio has $420 worth of dance lessons they’re giving away live on our show! How would you like to have your Halloween makeup done for free? Alanna Sarabia and Paige McCoy Smith get a complete transformation with spooky makeup. Plus glass pumpkins and Halloween décor for that monster mash.. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, October 25: Cowboy Poet Red Steagall joins us for a special story telling adventure. GMT is live from one of the biggest costume houses in North Texas, Rose Costumes with ideas for that Halloween costume. Then it’s a power performance of Evita! Plus find out how you can win copies of Texas native Kelly Clarkson’s new album, tote bags and other surprises from Kelly just for GMT viewers! Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, October 26: Actor Miles Teller drops by GMT along with Director Jason Hall and the sergeant he portrays in the new film, “Thank you for your Service.” It’s another edition of GMT’s B&B’s. We’re live from the Country Woods Inn Bed and Breakfast where the Fall leaves are turning colors, and you could even spend the night in a caboose. Her beaded bracelets with unique charms are all the rage. Renowned jewelry designer Rosanne Karmes is making bracelets and telling you where you can meet her. Plus find out how you could win tickets to see one of the hottest concerts of the year with Kenny Chesney. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, October 27: He’s helped Bruno Mars make music magic! Philip Lawrence is here with his wife, celebrity stylist Urbana Chappa. They have a charity driven children's clothing line, called Maion de Mini that’s helping hurricane victims. Then comedian Shawn Wayans tells us about his new project. Plus all the deals you can find with the Partners Card. Let’s go shopping! Paige McCoy Smith is live with aerial acrobatics at the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show. Plus we check out the Gluten Free Expo. Friday at 9 a.m.

