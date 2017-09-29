This week on GMT (October 2 - October 6)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, October 2: Gene Simmons of Kiss drops by to tell us about The Vault… his Ultimate Fan Experience where you can meet him. Are you ready for the Blues? Legendary singers Charles Musselwhite & Bobby Rush perform on the GMT stage and show us the critically acclaimed documentary film, “Take me to the River.” The film features a diverse mix of music from Snoop Dogg to Terrence Howard. Then we’re live for the Glue a Shoe competition at the State Fair of Texas. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, October 3: Gospel singer Tina Campbell performs and talks to us about her reality show. Plus it’s National Night Out. Then get ready for a huge Haunt at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, where several haunted houses are set up for a thrilling journey. Plus Mamachallenge.com’s Autumn Reo has all kinds of deals and ways that you can save on that trip to the State Fair of Texas. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday October 4: Get your office and home organized! Plus female power suits and office work wear. It’s National Taco Day, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is here to tell us about $1 tacos. Alanna Sarabia and Paige McCoy Smith try their skills at the Pig Races at the State Fair of Texas. Plus Canstruction Creations! Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, October 5: She starred in “Annabelle: Creation.” Talitha Bateman joins us live to talk about her new film with Alfre Woodard and Cloris Leachman called, “So B. It.” Plus GMT goes Hawaiian with Pok the Raw Bar. Don’t miss a powerhouse performance from a Ugandan Choir. Then the best Winter Coats and hoodies, and it’s Thrifty Thursday at the State Fair of Texas! Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, October 6: Lana Parrilla has portrayed the evil queen on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” She joins us live from Hollywood to tell us about the new season. Then it’s time for the Dallas Cowboys Rundown with former Cowboys players Drew Pearson and Tony Casillas. Plus we check out unique Cowboys clothing from Tommy Bahama. We’re baking cakes from the Cake Contest at the State Fair of Texas. Plus new makeup from the new film, “My Little Pony.” Friday at 9 a.m.

