This Week on GMT (October 16 - 20)

Monday, October 16th: “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” Alanna Sarabia sits down with film mogul Tyler Perry to talk about his scary new sequel. Plus he helps her find a costume for Halloween! Meet the family who cooks hundreds of turkey legs every day at the State Fair of Texas. Then gourds as art. We take a look at a Kasuma’s Sublime Pumpkin Patch at the Dallas Museum of Art. Think polka dot glowing pumpkins. Plus the Addams Family joins us for a musical comedy performance. GMT is also cooking up a monster mash. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, October 17th: Legendary musician Charlie Daniels joins us. The golden-fiddler who went down to Georgia drops by to talk about his new book, “Never Look at the Empty Seats.” Pizza Hut cranks up the heat for even hotter pizza delivery. The Plano based company takes us behind the scenes to show us the new pizza technology. Plus how you can win a free Pizza Parka. Paige is live from the new Escape Room, where every room has a different theme, and she’s trying to make the great escape. The designers behind Universal Standard are here with a new line for women of many sizes from sizes10 to 28. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, October 18th: We go behind the scenes at one of Dallas’ most popular eateries: Fuel City Tacos! Plus Vintage Tex is here with how to make Halloween costumes out of clothes you already have. Then rodeo meets rap with the Hip Hop Cowboy. He debuts a GMT rap and brings along his horse! Plus GMT reveals the new fantasy holiday gift ideas from Neiman Marcus. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, October 19th: Two ladies who hold nothing back! Comedienne Heather McDonald joins LeeAnne Locken of “The Real Housewives of Dallas.” Then find out how you could win free tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform live. Plus Brooks and Dunn perform for the Cattle Baron Ball. GMT has a preview and glamorous fashion show. He is a Space pioneer from the 1960’s. NASA Astronaut General Tom Stafford joins us live from the Perot Museum’s new exhibit, “Journey to Space.” Plus it’s a lot of bling! We check out the world’s third largest gold nugget. Then Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg shows us problem-solving gadgets. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, October 20th: Jane sits down former FOX & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson. She has a new book out called, “Be Fierce” and recently spoke at the Texas Trailblazer Awards. Gretchen opens up about how important she feels it is for women to report sexual assault, and her hopes and dreams for her daughter. The Flicks by Chicks Fest will be held where the “Queen of the South” films. Ground-breaking female film directors join us to talk about their chick flicks! Then our favorite guest, comedian Bill Bellamy stops by! We’re live as the revitalization of Deep Ellum continues with the transformation of an old printing press repair shop into a new art gallery. Plus the man at the State Fair who holds all the keys and can tell you what each one goes to. Friday at 9 a.m.

