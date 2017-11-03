This Week on GMT (November 6 - November 10)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, November 6: A Pixar animator joins us on set to talk about the highly anticipated new film, “Coco.”Then it’s the biggest shopping event of the season, the Etsy Dallas Jingle Ball Bash. Alanna Sarabia takes a bite out of an El Jefe Grande Burger Eating Competition at Kenny Bowers’ burger joint. Plus North Texan Corey Ford is competing on the Lifetime reality show, “American Beauty Star.” He drops by with tips for braiding your hair. Then we test out the new Nectar Sleep Mattress with innovative cooling layers and it’s supposed to support every kind of sleeper. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, November 7: Rickey Smiley is making us laugh with a new book. Then GMT is live from the new Barnes & Noble beer and wine concept store in Plano. Plus singer Lisa Loeb joins us live to talk about her new album and kids animated project. Jane McGarry’s Soulful Stoop is with Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and Dr. Tony Evans. Debutante Farmer Elizabeth Heiskell has a new cookbook, and she’s making fried chicken and coffee cake recipes. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, November 8: Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley host the CMA Awards on ABC, and they join us to talk about what’s planned tonight. Plus we play a fun game with them. Former Dallas Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is here to fill us in on how she’s doing, since getting engaged. Wimpy Kid Author Jeff Kinney is out with a new book in the Wimpy series, called “The Getaway.” GMT is live from Wylie, named by Money Magazine as one of best places to live in the U.S. Plus “Fast and Loud” star Richard Rawlings is here! Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, November 9: Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg joins us live to talk about their new comedy, “Daddy’s Home 2.” Then we’re live as the tree is lit at Galleria Dallas with ice skaters performing. Lane Bryant debuts new sweaters with scarves attached, and GMT is hosting a fashion show. DSQ Electronic Violins performance. Then we Tour Nature Nate’s Honey Farm in McKinney. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, November 10: Angela Missoni hosts a fashion show live on GMT. Country artist Tracy Lawrence joins us. It’s Soul Food Sunday Brunch Time!Then GMT goes behind the scenes of ICE Village at Gaylord Texan as ice carvers from around the world create “The Night Before Christmas” display. Friday at 9 a.m.

