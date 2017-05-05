This Week on GMT (May 8 - May 12)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, May 8: Robin Givens, Jackee Harry of “Sister, Sister” fame and Columbus Short drop by to talk about their new musical stage play, “Momma’s Boy.” Mother’s Day is Sunday, and the editor of “Suburban Parent” is here with the best gift ideas from readers. NorthPark Center’s first-ever home and garden show is happening now. GMT takes a live tour of the tree house in the middle of the mall. It’s a sustainable home of the future. Then we check out gorgeous vintage floral kimonos on display. Then find out how you can post pictures on social media to try and win tickets to see Justin Bieber in concert, go on a shopping spree at NorthPark Center and go to Rangers, Stars and Mavs games. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 9: We go swimming with the mermaids! Find out MerFriends can liven up your party. Then it’s destination: Cuba. Texas fashion designer Elaine Turner shows off her colorful Havana Island collection. Plus Cuban Dulceria International Bakery showcases Cuban sweets and shows us how to make their Cuban Sandwich, which has won awards as the best Cuban sandwich, three years in a row! GMT also shows you travel deals and steals. One place even gives you money back for visiting. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 10: Live longer theme day! Find out how your grandchildren can live to 100 and beyond. Paige McCoy Smith is live from a local trailer park village, that’s a unique retirement area for seniors. Baby boomers are selling their expensive homes for trailers with a community built in. We’ll check out the features. Then steps you can do today to increase your life span and what you should be eating and shouldn’t be eating. Keep your memory sharp with games trained for the mind. Plus eyeglass breakthroughs.. revolutionary lenses, new flexible frames and the right fit for you. Emmitt Smith also is in studio to tell us about his golf charity event and his Dancing with the Stars report. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 11: GMT Exclusive with Texas Legend Pat Green and his wife Kori inside their beautiful home. We take a tour of his art room and his paintings, her jewelry making room, and he performs a song from his new album, right from his living room. Then Pat Green’s restaurant, The Rustic decks out the plaza with a picnic and perfect picnic food. Paige McCoy Smith is live at the Arlington Jewelry Exchange, where they’ve taken pearls found in gulf waters off Texas and turned them into beautiful jewelry. Plus they repurpose old jewelry into stunning dazzlers. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 12: “Kingdom” stars Jonathan Tucker, Matt Lauria and Joanna Going tells us all about their tv show. Jenay Sherman from McKinney was named Texas Mother of the Year. She joins us with her family to talk about motherhood and her secrets to running an organized household! Mauro Castano of “The Cake Boss” has some fun baked goods for your mom this upcoming Mother’s Day! Plus GMT is live from the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to show you ZipSculpt, a world-renowned exhibition Zimbabwean stone sculptures. Friday at 9 a.m. on GMT.

© 2017 WFAA-TV