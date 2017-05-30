This week on GMT (May 29 - June 2)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, May 29: We restore the true meaning of Memorial Day with the non-profit, Carry the Load. Actress Kelly Carlin opens up about her solo show. Author Simon Tolkien. Jane's one on one with Match.com's North American CEO. The Illusionist performs. Texas Wesleyan University prepares you for college. Jane tries her hand and pottery and a break dance performance to classical music. That's at 9AM.

Tuesday, May 30: We're live from the new Ocean Bound Exhibit at the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco. Summer Camp Trunk customization and inspiration. Former Colleyville Mayor turned relationship expert, Donna Arp Weitzman, shares her tips for dating in your 40’s and 50’s. National Electrical Safety Month with advice from the pro's. That's at 9AM

Wednesday May 31: A tasty sweet treat from the Sprinkles cupcakes founder, Candace Nelson. The FruitGuys stop by to share which Texas fruits are in season and their benefits. A behind the scenes of the Gaylord Summerfest. A stunning Van Cliburn Competition performance. Weight loss for summer. That's at 9AM

Thursday June 1: We talk to Lionel Richie about his new tour with Mariah Carey. Kate Hudson's personal trainer shows off the gear at the new Fabletics store in Legacy West. Alanna gives you a tour of the NASA Space Center in Houston. Your guide to summer entertaining. That's at 9AM

Friday, June 2: A performance from the jazz ensemble group the Phat Pack. A local lawyer turned mystery writer shows us around some North Texas landmarks in his new book "The Lincoln Prophecy". Solution for sagging skin on the face and body. Food Trucks on the plaza. That's at 9AM

