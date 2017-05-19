This week on GMT (May 22 - May 26)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

May 22, Monday: Robert Palmer Watkins and Risa Dorken of “General Hospital.” GMT Exclusive with fashion designer Iris Van Herpen and her 3-D printed dresses. Butterfly Exhibit at the Shops at Willow Bend. Fashion 101: What makes you look dated and old. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price introduces a new police and community initiative. That's Monday at 9 A.M.

May 23, Tuesday: New craft trends in photo displays and scrapbooking.. like flip books! 16-year-old singing sensation Parker Twomey performs. Boxer chef Mark Bailey puts the sexy back in breakfast in bed. Live at The Virgin Olive Oiler with pairings of oils, vinegars and drinks. That's Tuesday at 9 A.M.

May 24, Wednesday: GMT talks with the new Bachelorette, Dallas' own Rachel Lindsay! Exclusive interview with former first lady Laura Bush about her love of books and how she's encouraging young people to read. “Baywatch Blowout at the Beach!” Rock of Ages performance. Products to help you sleep better. Wednesday at 9 A.M.

May 25, Thursday: GMT is live from the Jadewaters Resort Pool at the Hilton Anatole Dallas. Family pool and game activities. Adults only leisure pool. Cocktails. Americana Fashions. Lazy river fun. Sun protection breakthroughs and hats. Seashell jewelry crafts. And, the best books to read by the pool. Thursday at 9 A.M.

May 26, Friday: Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5 stops by the studio. Where to buy the best affordable designer consignment shoes. Grads and Dads Tech Gifts. Carry the Load. Trikona Workout Method. Friday at 9 A.M.

